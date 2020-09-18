Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Letterkenny Chamber to meet with Foreign Affairs minister shortly

Members asked for feedback on specific No Deal Brexit concerns

Letterkenny Chamber to meet with Foreign Affairs minister shortly

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simnon Coveney

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Fears of a No Deal Brexit and how it might affect Letterkenny and indeed the entire county are to be raised with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simnon Coveney by Letterkenny Chamber.

Minister Coveney recently admitted that trust in the UK government is now a huge problem after they announced their intention to renege on the Withdrawal Agreement using the controversial proposed Internal Market Bill.

Speaking to the national media, Mr Coveney said that while the EU wants to get a deal done soon, trust levels toward the UK in the EU and Ireland are low.

“I think trust is a huge problem. I think we have to be up front about that and find a way to build trust but we don’t have much time to do it," he said.

“Many in the EU are now saying, if we can’t even get agreement on the implementation of an international treaty that we signed less than a year ago with Britain, how can we put a new agreement in place when we can’t even trust Britain as a partner to implement what has already been agreed."

These fears will undoubtedly be echoed by business people from the Letterkenny Chamber.

The Chamber's chief executive, Toni Forrester told members this (Friday) morning that they would shortly be in a position to meet with the minister.

In a letter to members, Ms Forrester revealed the Chamber would soon have the opportunity to meet the minister.

"We have the opportunity soon to meet with Minister Simon Coveney.

"Obviously you have all been dealing with Covid-19 but as we have mentioned before, the reality of Brexit is just weeks away and a No Deal is looking more and more likely.
We are keen to bring your issues around Brexit to him.

She added: "I would very much appreciate if you could take a few minutes today to give me some feedback on your specific concerns around Brexit and how it might impact your business.

"We really want to ensure we represent your views directly to the minister," she said.

No date has been fixed for the meeting yet but it is understood it will be shortly.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie