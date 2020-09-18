Donegal Park awarded Green Flag for 2020

Donegal County Council has expressed delight with the success of Barrack Hill Town Park after receiving a Green Flag Award. The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

The park is an undulating 4-acre multi function park within walking distance of Carndonagh. Historically the area is close to the site of a former RIC barrack (as the name suggests) and, with its prominent aspect, has commanding views of the area.

Cllr Albert Doherty, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, stated

“I'm delighted that Barrack Hill Town Park has secured the prestigious Green Flag Award 2020. This award follows on from the Council’s signing of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan which commits the Council to undertake a number of actions each year to help pollinators. The park has also been chosen to undergo a full biodiversity audit in 2020. Well done to everyone involved including the Council Officials, the Barrack Hill community gardeners and Carndonagh Tidy Towns committee for all their hard work in achieving this recognition for our beautiful park.”

Donegal County Council is committed to building on this award and improving this park and all green spaces under its control, to help ensure that everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, irrespective of where they live.