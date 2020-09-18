Donegal arts group decide to call it a day

Contact
North West Words has decided to cease operations
A group focused on promoting the arts in the north-west has decided to call it a day.
The team of volunteers who have run the North West Words organisation since March 2010 have decided to stand down and all activities will cease.
A spokesman for the Letterkenny-based group explained the decision.
"We are very proud of the work we have done over the past ten years in providing a space for spoken word events in the north-west, as well as hosting creative writing workshops, publishing an online arts magazine and arranging writing competitions for both adults and young writers
"Our free monthly gathering was a great meeting place for poetry, storytelling, music and craic. Many friendships were formed and remain from meetings at these events.
Finally, our sincere thanks to our sponsors and all who contributed to the events during our tenure. We hope you have and hold happy memories of North West Words," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The number of cases has spiked sharply this week with 20 new cases confirmed on Wednesday and a further 16 on Thursday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.