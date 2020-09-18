Contact

Donegal arts group decide to call it a day

Letterkenny-based North West Words to stand down

North West Words has decided to cease operations

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A group focused on promoting the arts in the north-west has decided to call it a day.

The team of volunteers who have run the North West Words organisation since March 2010 have decided to stand down and all activities will cease.

A spokesman for the Letterkenny-based group explained the decision.

"We are very proud of the work we have done over the past ten years in providing a space for spoken word events in the north-west, as well as hosting creative writing workshops, publishing an online arts magazine and arranging writing competitions for both adults and young writers

"Our free monthly gathering was a great meeting place for poetry, storytelling, music and craic. Many friendships were formed and remain from meetings at these events.

Finally, our sincere thanks to our sponsors and all who contributed to the events during our tenure. We hope you have and hold happy memories of North West Words," he said.

