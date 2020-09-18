Covid-19 outbreak at popular Donegal coffee bar and restaurant

Contact
The popular Ballybofey coffee bar and restaurant
Popular Ballybofey coffee bar and restaurant, Benny & Co, on the town's Main Street has closed temporarily to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak.
Since it opened, the facility has been a popular stop and patrons enjoyed a very relaxing ambience for meeting friends.
In a post on its Facebook page the company outline its position.
"We have just got word that a member of our team has tested positive, in the interest of our staff, customers and reputation we have made the decision to close our business temporarily to facilitate the testing of all our staff. We will keep you all informed.
"I hope you understand that the measures we are taking are for the continued safety of our staff and customers."
Locals have praised their decision, wished them well and a speedy return to business.
