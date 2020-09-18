Contact

Free online film industry workshops for Donegal 16-25 year olds

Events are part of Disappear Here Film Festival

Free online film industry workshops for 16-25 year olds

Donegal Film Office in association with Cinemagic is hosting five FREE online film industry workshops

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Following on from a very successful partnership established in 2019, Donegal Film Office in association with Cinemagic is hosting five free online film industry workshops for 16-25 year olds as part of Disappear Here Film Festival.

The festival is embracing the current challenges of Covid-19, by going online and providing further learning opportunities to young people in Donegal interested in film.

Cinemagic have convened a range of industry professionals that will provide excellent advice to those starting out. Book now!

 All hosted by leading industry professionals:

- Cinematography Masterclass With Aidan Gault – Night Lighting On A Budget

- Director Masterclass – So You Want To Be A Director With Michael Lennox

- Short Film Production - From Script To Screen With Sam Nutt

- Writing The Script With Ryan Rowe

- Spfx Make-Up With Connie Mcgrath  

 These events are free and will be delivered online.

To participate please e-mail: Laura@cinemagic.org.uk  and list the event you wish to participate in.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

