Paid sick leave must become a permanent feature of employment rights - Rodgers


Labour representative said clarity and stability needed

The right to paid sick leave must become a permanent feature of employment rights - Rodgers

West Donegal Labour Party representative, Seamus Rodgers

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Workers should never expected to choose between their wages and their health, said West Donegal Labour Party representative, Seamus Rodgers.

The former councillor said a new bill his party was proposing would give all workers a legal right to sick pay.

"If the Covid-19 crisis has taught us anything, it's that we need to value each other and every worker in our country. Currently, there is no legal right to paid sick leave in Ireland.

"No worker should be out of pocket when they fall ill, yet too many workers in this country are being forced into a Hobson's Choice situation of going into work while sick, or else losing a portion of their income.

"My Labour Party colleagues published the Sick Leave and Parental Leave (Covid-19) Bill 2020, which would give all workers a legal right to sick pay.

"In addition, this bill would introduce a temporary extension of force majeure leave so that parents can take paid time off to look after their kids if they are sent home from creche or school because the need to isolate or because the setting has had to close," he said.

Mr Rodgers added that this is another crucial step in providing the clarity and stability to working parents and their families across the country.

"The right to paid sick leave must become a permanent feature of employment rights in Ireland so that workers are never expected to choose between their wages and their health," he said.

