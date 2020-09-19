One person flown to hopsital after Donegal collision

Contact
File photograph
One person has been flown to hospital following a road traffic collision in Donegal this afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision on the R248 between Carrigart and Downings.
The Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter has taken one person to Letterkenny University Hospital.
The collision took place close to Carrigart around 3.30pm. The road is closed.
