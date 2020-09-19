Three cars involved in Donegal collision

Contact
File pic
Three cars have been involved in a collision in Donegal this afternoon.
Gardaí are investigating the collision which occurred close to Carrigart at approximately 2pm.
A car travelling from Downings to Carrigart struck the back of a second car that was parked on the side of the road. The first car lost control and subsequently struck another car which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Gardaí say no serious injuries have been reported and investigations are ongoing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The car went off the road at Knockalla in Fanad last month at a layby which enjoys views over Lough Swilly
The information on Donegal’s seven local electoral areas shows the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA has a rate per 100,000 people of 57.9
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.