Vandalism at Donegal Community Gardens

Halloween won't be the same for a group of children in Lifford this year after their great efforts to grow pumpkins met with a horrible end last night.

Vandals broke into the Lifford Community Garden plot at the Finn Valley Enterprise Park, Townparks and wrecked their little efforts.

A spokesperson for the garden group outlined what had happened on their Facebook page this afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this post to say that last night our garden was subject to vandalism!



"A number of gardeners' personal allotments were entered by a group of individuals and gardeners' personal equipment was used to smash pumpkins which have taken months to grow, by children and for grandchildren.



"Some very disappointed children this morning for Halloween some very upset gardeners!

"Months of growing and nurturing these plants to reach full size and some individuals found it this funny to destroy children/grandchildren's hard work.

"The individuals entered the gardens by climbing over the fence and numerous individuals saw the attack occurring. The individuals then fled over the fence again.

"This is not ok in a community garden. It is not for children's hard work to be destroyed. We have taken the necessary actions and have reported this incident.



"It was very heart breaking to walk into our garden today," the spokesperson said