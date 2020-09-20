Man drowns at Donegal beach incident

Gardaí are investigating the drowning of a man (45 years) that occurred yesterday afternoon, Saturday, September 19, at approximately 2.30pm.at Maghera Beach, Ardara.

Irish Coast Guard Rescue 118 recovered the man and he was taken to shore and transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 4pm.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.