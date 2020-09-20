One man dead and three seriously people injured after Sligo road collision

A man has died in a road traffic collision in Co Sligo.

The collision occurred on the N15 near Rathcormack on Sunday at approximately 11.50am.

The driver of one car, a male aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries in the two-vehicle collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the car was treated at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance where her condition is described as serious. Both passengers of the second car were also removed to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed as the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N15 between Sligo and Rathcormack between 11.30am and 12.15pm on Sunday to contact them.

Anyone who may have camera footage is asked to make it available Gardaí.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.