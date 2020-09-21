Popular Donegal coffee bar and restaurant to reopen tomorrow

Contact
The popular Benny & Co in Ballybofey reopens tomorrow, Tuesday
Popular Ballybofey coffee bar and restaurant, Benny & Co is reopening tomorrow, Tuesday.
In a statement today on its Facebook page the owners announced the good news.
"We are delighted to announce we will be reopening Tuesday September 22, at 9.30am for all your lovely fresh bakes and daily treats.
"A big thank you to all local GP for the prompt action and testing and we are very happy to announce all our close contact came back negative.
"Finally, thank you for all your support, positive comments and message it meant so much to us. See you soon," their statement ended.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
A joint statement issued on Monday called on the public to act now to break the chains of transmission
Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has urged the public in Donegal to double down on efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.