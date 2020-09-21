Popular Donegal coffee bar and restaurant to reopen tomorrow

Popular Ballybofey coffee bar and restaurant, Benny & Co is reopening tomorrow, Tuesday.

In a statement today on its Facebook page the owners announced the good news.

"We are delighted to announce we will be reopening Tuesday September 22, at 9.30am for all your lovely fresh bakes and daily treats.

"A big thank you to all local GP for the prompt action and testing and we are very happy to announce all our close contact came back negative.

"Finally, thank you for all your support, positive comments and message it meant so much to us. See you soon," their statement ended.