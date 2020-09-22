Contact

BREAKING: Donegal GAA senior County Final postponed

Two top Donegal GAA officials facing eight week suspension

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The Donegal CCC met this afternoon and made a decision to postpone the Michael Murphy Senior County Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill. Yesterday the CCC fixed the times, dates and venues for four fixtures but attached a health warning to two of them. The other three were:

 

 

Intermediate  Championship Final

Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc O’Domhnaill, Letterkenny 16.00 Aodh Ruadh v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Ref Siobhán Coyle

 

Junior Championship Semi-final

Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc Sean MacCumhaill, Ballybofey 19.30 Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh, Ref TBC

 

Senior Championship Relegation Playoff Final

Sunday Sept 26th, Páirc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly 12.30 An Clochán Liath v Baile na nGalloglach, Ref TBC

 

As of Tuesday evening the above three fixtures still stand but as was the case yesterday one of these three may still be postponed. Currently, the re-fix date for the Senior County final is Wednesday October 7th.

 

