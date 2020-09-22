BREAKING: Donegal GAA senior County Final postponed

Contact
The Donegal CCC met this afternoon and made a decision to postpone the Michael Murphy Senior County Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill. Yesterday the CCC fixed the times, dates and venues for four fixtures but attached a health warning to two of them. The other three were:
Intermediate Championship Final
Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc O’Domhnaill, Letterkenny 16.00 Aodh Ruadh v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Ref Siobhán Coyle
Junior Championship Semi-final
Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc Sean MacCumhaill, Ballybofey 19.30 Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh, Ref TBC
Senior Championship Relegation Playoff Final
Sunday Sept 26th, Páirc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly 12.30 An Clochán Liath v Baile na nGalloglach, Ref TBC
As of Tuesday evening the above three fixtures still stand but as was the case yesterday one of these three may still be postponed. Currently, the re-fix date for the Senior County final is Wednesday October 7th.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The increase is due to significant a rise in community testing referrals to the Donegal testing centre in the last month, the HSE said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.