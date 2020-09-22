BREAKING: Donegal GAA senior County Final postponed

The Donegal CCC met this afternoon and made a decision to postpone the Michael Murphy Senior County Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill. Yesterday the CCC fixed the times, dates and venues for four fixtures but attached a health warning to two of them. The other three were:

Intermediate Championship Final

Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc O’Domhnaill, Letterkenny 16.00 Aodh Ruadh v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Ref Siobhán Coyle

Junior Championship Semi-final

Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc Sean MacCumhaill, Ballybofey 19.30 Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh, Ref TBC

Senior Championship Relegation Playoff Final

Sunday Sept 26th, Páirc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly 12.30 An Clochán Liath v Baile na nGalloglach, Ref TBC

As of Tuesday evening the above three fixtures still stand but as was the case yesterday one of these three may still be postponed. Currently, the re-fix date for the Senior County final is Wednesday October 7th.