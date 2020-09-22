Some Donegal Ladies GAA underage fixtures also postponed until further notice

Donegal LGFA have imposed a temporary suspension of all games for U12/13/16 underage girls in all regions of Donegal, these include all competitions been run in the regions under Donegal LGFA this is with immediate effect.

No GAMES to take place until further notice.

This decision was taken with the health and safety of all club LGFA members and in the wider community in Donegal.

They said in a statement: "We feel the need to take this action now, thus leading the way in protecting our community from becoming further infected by Covid-19."