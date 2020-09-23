Police in Derry appeal for information about a missing woman

Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Kelly Anne O'Kane.

Kelly Anne was last sighted in the area of Gransha Park on September 21, at 1.30pm.

She is described as 31 years old, 5'5 tall, slim build.

She was last seen wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a red coloured puffer jacket with cream stripes.

If you have seen Kelly Anne or know of her whereabouts please contact the PSNI at Strand Road on 101 quoting incident 981 21/09/20.