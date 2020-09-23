Tributes paid following death of Richard (Dickie) Eaton , Raphoe

News of the death of well known and hugely popular Raphoe man Richard (Dickie) Eaton has evoked a sense of great loss among all those who knew him.

He died at his late residence, The Tops, Raphoe.

He was particularly well known in sporting circles, and especially for his involvement in hockey, badminton, and soccer.

Numerous tributes have been made today following the sad news, with many commenting on the Raphoe Hockey Club facebook page.

In a message, the club stated: It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the club is posting this message today.”

“Sadly, our Men's Chairman & Coach, Richard Eaton (Dickie) passed away yesterday afternoon.

“Richard was a member of our club for over 45 years, and during these years he was an outstanding player, dedicated coach, invaluable committee member, and above all, a wonderful friend. Richard lived and breathed everything that was Raphoe Hockey Club.... as well as his beloved Liverpool FC. He will forever be remembered as a Raphoe Legend by those who knew him at RHC and also by many of our hockey family throughout Ulster & further afield.

“A huge hole has been left in our club and in our hearts, and Dickie will be sorely missed by us all.

“As a mark of respect, all club activity for the rest of this week has been cancelled, and the opening league games scheduled for this weekend are being postponed.

“Our deepest sympathies are expressed to his wife Christine, his children Tom and Cara, and all the extended Eaton and Speer families. We would ask that everyone remembers them in their thoughts and prayers over the coming days, weeks and months

The funeral service will take place in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 25, at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team Letterkenny, care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE & government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.