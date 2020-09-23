Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Tributes paid following death of Richard (Dickie) Eaton , Raphoe

Highly respected and popular man was particularly well known in sporting circles

Tributes paid following death of Richard (Dickie) Eaton , Raphoe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

News of the death of well known and hugely popular Raphoe man Richard (Dickie) Eaton has evoked a sense of great loss among all those who knew him.

He died at his late residence, The Tops, Raphoe.

He was particularly well known in sporting circles, and especially for his involvement in hockey, badminton, and soccer.

Numerous tributes have been made today following the sad news, with many commenting on the Raphoe Hockey Club facebook page.

In a message, the club stated: It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the club is posting this message today.”

“Sadly, our Men's Chairman & Coach, Richard Eaton (Dickie) passed away yesterday afternoon.

“Richard was a member of our club for over 45 years, and during these years he was an outstanding player, dedicated coach, invaluable committee member, and above all, a wonderful friend. Richard lived and breathed everything that was Raphoe Hockey Club.... as well as his beloved Liverpool FC.  He will forever be remembered as a Raphoe Legend by those who knew him at RHC and also by many of our hockey family throughout Ulster & further afield.

“A huge hole has been left in our club and in our hearts, and Dickie will be sorely missed by us all.

“As a mark of respect, all club activity for the rest of this week has been cancelled, and the opening league games scheduled for this weekend are being postponed.

“Our deepest sympathies are expressed to his wife Christine, his children Tom and Cara, and all the extended Eaton and Speer families. We would ask that everyone remembers them in their thoughts and prayers over the coming days, weeks and months 

The funeral service will take place in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 25, at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot. 

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team Letterkenny, care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE & government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie