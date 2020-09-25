Level 3 Covid -19 restrictions hits Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival

With Donegal’s imminent move to Level 3 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19 now confirmed until October 16 next, this has implications for all of the planned programme of Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival's live music and theatre performances at the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon and the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey.

Due to the additional restrictions on indoor public gatherings, it will now not be possible for these venues to host any of the festival's live performances as advertised, as the period of Level 3 restrictions coincides directly with the festival dates.

As such, the festival, the venues and the artists impacted are working together to devise optimal solutions for each impacted event.

"Our collective aim will be to save as much of the festival programme as possible by rearranging performance dates to late October and into November.

"The festival website www.donegalbaybluestacks.com will be regularly updated to inform the public of details of rearranged performances, or other possible solutions such as online broadcasts," a spokesperson said today.

Members of the public who have already purchased tickets for festival events which cannot now take place on their advertised dates, may opt for a full refund immediately, or they may wish to rebook for their particular event, as rescheduling is organised over the coming days. They should check with the festival website or contact the venue where the booking was made, for further updates.

Meanwhile, the festival’s online programme commences this evening, Friday, September 25, with the first episode of Dark Daughter’s four part online drama, Drumshee Days, which you can enjoy from 7pm on the festival YouTube channel, via the festival website www.donegalbaybluestacks.com