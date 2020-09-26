Four water mains replacement projects start in north Donegal next week



Plans have been announced to replace four sections of old and damaged water pipes in north Donegal that are prone to frequent bursts and leakage and cause water supply disruptions for Irish Water customers in the area.

The four areas to benefit from these works are in the Falcarragh/Gortahork area and include Curransport, Calheam/An Sruthàn, Derryconnor and Ardsbeg.

Approximately 3.5 kilometres of water pipe that is in poor repair will be replaced in these four areas during the remainder of this year.

The one kilometre of mains that are being replaced in Curransport are located along the local road L1163-1 and the works are scheduled to start in the week commencing this coming Monday, September 28.

A second section of mains, approximately 724 metres long, is being replaced in Calheam/An Sruthàn starting on Monday, October 12 along the L-1113-2.

The third section to be replaced spans 610 metres and is along the L-11533-0 in Ardsbeg and the fourth section is 1.1 kilometres along the L-1173-1 in Derryconner.

Both of these final two sections will commence in November and all four sections are scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.

These works will ensure customers in these areas enjoy an improved water supply with less leaks and disruption from bursts and outages. Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.

Already this year Irish Water has carried out 3.2 kilometres of pipe replacement works at two other locations within the Falcarragh-Gortahork area close to the Cashel reservoir and from Ballina Cottages towards Ballintemple Lower.

These are examples of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Donegal County Councils to reduce leaks every day.

Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000 km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress.

In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021.

Commenting on the project Declan Cawley, Irish Water said they are delighted that improvements to the Gortahork-Falcarragh water supply area are set to continue.

"To facilitate the safe delivery of the works there will be some short-term local road closures and traffic management in place during delivery.

"The community will be notified of this in advance. Alternative routes will be available, and diversions will be clearly sign-posted. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

"We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

“This mains replacement work is part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network across Donegal and we would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete this essential job.”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality.

Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

For more information on reducing leaks visit their national Leakage Reduction Programme page on www.water.ie.