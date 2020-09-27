Donegal senator appointed to prestigious Joint Oireachtas Committee

"Absolutely delighted," was how Ardara's Senator Eileen Flynn reacted to the news of her appointment to Dáil Éireann's Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

She declared that she was indeed up for the challenge but knew there was a lot of work ahead of her.

"So many inequalities still exist within the full spectrum of the Irish education system - from those with additional needs not receiving the vital support of an SNA, to those from minority ethnic and religious communities struggling with inclusion, to those families struggling to afford the skyrocketing costs of higher education - there is so much work to be done but I'm up for the challenge and delighted to have this opportunity to do my part," she said.