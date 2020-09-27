Donegal road works halted due to defective water main

Work on a section of road in Lifford has been halted for some time now due to the possibility that a defective water main might disrupt work there.

That was the message to local councillor, Gerry Crawford, at the last meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, when he asked for a detailed update on the reasons for the delay on the N13 overlay Lifford (Coneyburrow).

He was told in a written response that the Donegal National Roads Office (DNRO) is aware that the existing water main infrastructure through the N15 at Conneyburrow is defective and requires replacement.

"Irish Water (through Donegal County Council’s Water Capital Office) had programmed replacement of this water main infrastructure for the fourth quarter 2019.

"On this basis the DNRO progressed the required Road Pavement Strengthening Contract through Planning, Design and Procurement during 2019 so that the road pavement works would be ready to commence as soon as Irish Water completed the water main replacement.

"Unfortunately Irish Water did not proceed as programmed, first informing the DNRO that the watermain replacement would be pushed back to the first quarter of 2020 and then eventually confirming in December 2019 that it would not go ahead at all in 2020.

"TII [Transport Infrastructure Ireland] is reluctant to provide funding for road pavement strengthening works on a section of road which contains a defective water main which is subject to frequent bursts and is clearly in need of replacement and therefore the N15 Coneyburrow Pavement Strengthening Contract did not proceed to construction in 2020.

"Irish Water (through Donegal County Council’s Water Capital Office) has just recently (August 2020) confirmed that they have received new funding and are now proposing to complete the required water main replacement works on N15 Coneyburrow before the end of 2020.

"If this is the case and Irish Water proceed as proposed the DNRO will then be in a position to seek funding from TII to complete the required pavement strengthening works as soon as possible thereafter."