Second man dies following Donegal accident

St Michael's Church, Creeslough
The second victim of a car crash which occurred outside Creeslough at the beginning of September has died.
Michael McGinley, Faymore, Creeslough passed away yesterday, Sunday, in Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a a two car collision on the N56 at Derryart, Creeslough on September 1.
He was a passenger in the car.
The driver, 19-year-old Dungloe teenager, Jamie Bonner, died at the scene. Another man in a different car was injured.
Rosary for the late Mr McGinley will be prayed in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough, at 9pm tonight Monday and on Tuesday night at 9pm.
You can join in online.
https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church
Funeral arrangements will be finalised later.
