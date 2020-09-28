New councillor co-opted to Donegal Co Council

Donegal County Council members welcomed its newest member, Cllr Donal Og Kelly from Glenswilly at today's council meeting which was held at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

He was selected by Fianna Fail to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of his father, Donal senior who in turned had filled the position created by the untimely death of another family member, Manus, who die on June 23 while competing in the 2019 Donegal International Rally.

The new councillor is pictured above after the meeting with, from left, Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who proposed his selection; his wife, Aisling, mum, Jackie and father, Donal. He nomination was seconded by another party colleague, Cllr Donal Coyle.

Cllr Brogan praised the new councillor saying he would bring a fresh perspective and fresh ideas to the chamber.

The new councillor also nominated to fill the vacancies on Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, the Donegal Health Committee, the Donegal County Council Value for Money committee, the cultural committee, County Enterprise Fund, Colmcille Heritage Trust and the Community, Social and Cultural Strategic Policy Committee.

No other nomination were put forward and his selection was agreed unanimously.