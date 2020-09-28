New deputy principal appointed to Donegal school

A new Deputy Principal has been appointed to Moville Community College.

The Donegal ETB has appointed Caroline Doherty to replace Eamonn Ryan who is retiring at the end of October after nineteen years in Moville and eleven years as Deputy Principal in the College. Mr Ryan also had a three year period as acting principal of the College.

Moville Community College is one of three post-primary schools managed by Donegal ETB in Inishowen with a school population of approximately 500 students.

Originally from Clonmany, Ms Doherty has extensive experience in post-primary education having taught mathematics in Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan and more recently in Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana. She has also worked with the Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT), a dedicated continuing professional development (CPD) support service of the Department of Education and Skills. In this support service, Caroline specialised in supporting teaching, learning and assessment in Mathematics in preparation for the introduction of the new syllabus as part of the Junior Cycle.

“I’m looking forward to working with the entire school community to continue the great work that is happening in Moville Community College. I’m looking forward to the new challenge that this role will bring as the school grows and develops in the years ahead. It promises to be an exciting and vibrant time,” Ms Doherty said.

In congratulating Caroline on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s director of schools Dr Martin Gormley said: “I would like to welcome Caroline to the ETB family and I’m very much looking forward to supporting her in her new role over the coming year. I would also like to pay tribute to Eamonn Ryan on his retirement and his significant contribution to the senior management team in Moville.”

Chief executive of the Donegal ETB Anne McHugh said: “I very much welcome this appointment to Moville Community College. The contribution of our Deputy Principals to the management of our post-primary provision is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service across the county and its islands.”

Moville Community College is one of fifteen of the twenty-seven post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. In the previous academic year 2019-2020, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Ms Doherty will take up her appointment on 12 October 2020.