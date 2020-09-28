Virtual Donegal Connect 2020 programme details announced

Donegal Connect 2020 has been officially launched with an exciting and informative programme of events to take place virtually on Thursday next, October 8.

Key themes for this year’s event will include relocating to Donegal, remote working, business innovation, tourism and a traditional Irish music extravaganza.

Speaking at the launch, cathaoirleach of the council Cllr. Rena Donaghy said it is so important now more than ever to reach out to the diaspora both abroad and within Ireland.

"By having our 2020 event online, the people of Donegal near and far can participate in the safety of their own homes and learn more about the various aspects of Donegal business, tourism and culture that will be showcased.’’

Relocating to and remote working in Donegal

Donegal Connect 2020 will be split into three sessions.

The morning session will focus on relocating to Donegal and remote working. It will feature talks from some who have made the move to Donegal, people who are working remotely within the county and supports available for those who have or are considering making the move.

John McLaughlin, the council's chief executive said they had seen huge interest in people wanting to make Donegal their home in recent months.

"Donegal Connect provides an opportunity to highlight the great connectivity and digital infrastructure we have here and to showcase our county as a great place to do business and work, whether remotely or through one of our numerous digital hubs," he said.

Business innovation

With an established and expanding FinTech sector within Donegal, the afternoon session will focus on innovation among Donegal’s business community with talks from Pramerica’s Joe Dunleavy, Cerebon founder Dr Gillian Doyle and Three Ireland who have been paramount in establishing connectivity on Arranmore Island.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a virtual reality tourism experience of Donegal and give a glimpse of what the region has to offer visitors.

Traditional and contemporary music experience

To bring the event to a close an engaging music session will provide rich entertainment for guests with appearances from three different bands. The set will feature Glasgow based Cherish The Ladies and Bostonian Irish Devri, both with strong diaspora connections along with Donegal’s own In Their Thousands.

Event booking

Director of economic development and information systems, Garry Martin added: "We would also encourage local business owners and executives to take part in Donegal Connect 2020 to learn more about topics such as remote working and innovation which could be of great benefit to them."

For more information on Donegal Connect and to book tickets for the 2020 event visit www.donegalconnect.com, e-mail info@donegaldiaspora.ie, or call (074) 9160735.

Our photo shows: Foreground from left, John McLaughlin, chief executive, Donegal County Council and Cllr Rena Donaghy, council cathaoirleach. Background from left, Donegal County Council Team, Garry Martin, Steven Perry, Maria Gallagher, Ciaran Martin, Michael Tunney and JoAnne Kilmartin