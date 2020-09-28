Another 25 jobs to be created at top Donegal entertainment venue

Sean Óg's Gaoth Dobhair has announced the development of a brand new multi-purpose entertainment venue after nine months of preparation.

The entertainment venue will be based on the current site at Sean Óg's, and will involve a full renovation of the existing first floor level as well as an extension of the premises with completion planned for the middle of 2021 - the year the business will celebrate its 20 year anniversary.

This state of the art venue will include bar and restaurant facilities, as well as other facilities and will allow for many different purposes with its flexible design, such as private and public parties, events, and conferences of any kind.

The venue will become home to the highly popular Sean Óg's Live music venue which brings a large number of tourists and visitors to the area for shows, concerts and events for all ages, with next year making for the biggest year yet for the area with acts from Ireland, UK and further afield already scheduled to perform at the state of the art venue.

"The development will create much needed work for those in construction, and jobs locally with the creation of up to 25 jobs, to add to the 37 already employed in the business. We feel the people of Gaoth Dobhair deserve an investment and venue of this quality, and we look forward to providing the highest level of entertainment to young and old over the foreseeable future," said proprietor, John Barr.

After hearing the news this week, local TD, Pearse Doherty, said he was delights to hear the news.

"This is yet another positive announcement for Gaoth Dobhair for the second week in a row. A venue like this will compliment the rich culture of music and arts that is at the heart of west Donegal and the Gaeltacht.

"On top of this, I was delighted to see the results of the survey carried out by Sean Óg's Live Music into the impact of past performances at the venue. It showed that the 58 shows which were performed at the existing venue since 2017 have attracted almost 11,500 attendees, with many of those being visitors to the area. This has created jobs in the area, which is always welcome.

"At a time when our musicians and artists, their teams and venues are struggling; news of large investments such as this gives us hope for the future that we will be able to gather with friends and enjoy a concert or show.

"We know how strong the performing tradition is in this part of Ireland and I commend Shane and the Sean Óg's team for their hard work, dedication and vision. This will be a welcome addition in the area and will put Gaoth Dobhair on the map, yet again, as a destination for those seeking to experience the best of music and the arts," he said.