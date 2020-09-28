WARNING: Donegal shoppers warned of salmonella in chicken product which is widely available

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for Roosters Southern Fried Poppin' Chicken due to the presence of Salmonella which can cause food poisoning.

This latest food safety notice was issued on Monday, September 28. It applies specifically to the following batch which was sold in Aldi stores:

Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken;

Pack size: 210g;

Approval number: PL 10610342 WE

Batch Code: L:15320;

Best before: 25.05.2022

Country Of Origin: Poland



Acccording to the FSAI, people infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts between four and seven days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers are being asked to remove the implicated batch from sale. They are also requested to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implemented batch.



