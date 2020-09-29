Roadworks on busy Donegal road today

Contact
Work starts today on the N14 Ballyholey, Raphoe
Roadworks are scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, September 29 between 8am- 12 noon on the N14 at Ballyholey, Raphoe.
Traffic management will be in place.
Please allow extra time for your journey.
