Gardaí appeal for information on missing Donegal man

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a missing person, Cian Langelaan aged 27 who has been reported missing from the Falcarragh area.

The last sighting of Cian was at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny around lunchtime on Thursday, September 24.

Cian speaks with an English accent, he is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy hair that was recently cut and he is clean shaven.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots on one of the last occasions that he was observed.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian we would ask them to please contact Milford Gardaí on (074) 9153060.