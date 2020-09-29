Contact

Local Transport Plan (LTP) being prepared for Donegal's biggest town

Council need your help with future direction

Survey started to find out answers to traffic challenges

Reporter:

Staff Reporter


Donegal County Council is currently preparing a Local Transport Plan (LTP) for Letterkenny

This is due to the fact that national policy as contained in the National Planning Framework (NPF) and Irelands Climate Change Strategy are central to the development of this plan as they set out targets for tackling climate change by providing/encouraging more sustainable transportation modes.

The Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES) for the Northern and Western region sets out a framework requirement to prepare an LTP for the designated regional centre of Letterkenny.

The LTP will examine the current lack of alternatives to the car and land use patterns which can better effect a modal shift to public transport, walking and cycling; seek to address current issues and anticipate future problems in the transport network of the town and its strategic routes and in doing so will present a detailed analysis of the current transport situation and present potential interventions and recommendations for active travel options, roads based solutions including the strategic routes and solutions to encourage provision and greater use of public transport.

The council wants members of the public to complete a brief survey to inform the preparation of this plan and enable further engagement at the subsequent stage of the publication of the Draft Local Transport Plan in 2021.

"We are keen to hear from all age demographics and sectors of society in respect of their transport experiences and opinions on Letterkenny Transport Infrastructure," a spokesperson said.

The survey is now live and can be accessed by following the link below or through our webpage donegalcoco.ie and will remain open until Friday, October 16.

All respondents’ information will be anonymous and will be used to assist in the preparation of the Local Transport Plan for Letterkenny

Link to Survey: http://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/developmentplansbuiltheritageincludinggrants/local%20transport%20plan%20for%20letterkenny/localtransportplansurvey/

