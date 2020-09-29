Rain alert for Donegal this afternoon

Contact
Met Éireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for rainfall for County Donegal from 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday September 29 until noon on Wednesday 30th September 30
This may lead to rainfall accumulations of between 25mm to 40 mm and a risk of localised flooding.
