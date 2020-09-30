Council offices closed to the public

Donegal County Council has announced that with effect from close of business this Wednesday evening, September 30, its offices, including libraries, will be closed to the public until further notice.

Work will still be continuing at the council offices with appropriate measures in place.

In a statement the council say it is continuing to make every effort to provide its public services in a managed way, as we all continue to work through the Covid-19 challenges.

Customers can still avail of services, and are encouraged to deal with the council by telephone (074) 9153900, e-mail info@donegalcoco.ie or online.

The council added it will facilitate special appointments for customers who have no means of using methods such as phone, e-mail or internet.