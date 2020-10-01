One week left for Donegal primary schools to register for the Blue Star Programme

Primary school pupils in Donegal are being challenged to get creative in how they learn and think about Europe through the Blue Star Programme, coordinated by European Movement Ireland.

Schools now have just one week left to register to partake in the Blue Star Programme this year.

The Blue Star Programme teaches primary school children about Europe through creative activities and projects that complement the national primary curriculum.

Each participating class carries out projects on history, geography, the institutions of the EU, culture and creativity with a European twist.

It places a focus on the diversity within the Irish classroom today and the importance of mutual understanding and respect for other cultures.

The programme is also flexible in nature to allow teachers to be creative and tailor their projects towards their own individual needs and interests, and within the framework of their existing lesson plans.

The team behind it are close to hand to support participating schools during the current challenging times and will continue to provide a fully flexible, curriculum-friendly programme to best support schools in adapting the programme to a changed classroom environment.

Among the variety of Blue Star Programme activities of recent months, pupils across Ireland took part in online quizzes and a ‘Virtual Handshake for Europe’ on Europe Day; others baked European dishes at home and built Lego structures of famous landmarks in Europe such as the Eiffel Tower!

Teachers, parents, carers and all in the broader school community are encouraged to get involved in Blue Star Programme projects creating an awareness of the EU that reaches far beyond the school walls and out into the wider community.

Since the first year of the programme in 2011-2012, Donegal has had 40 primary schools participate, of the 1,100 schools that have registered nationwide, with schools in every county represented to date.

Primary schools interested in taking part in the Blue Star Programme 2020-2021 can register here now until Friday week, October 9.

To complete the Programme, schools are asked to take part in online quizzes and/or submit a Blue Star Programme Report outlining how each of the key elements were explored, at the end of the year.

Further information about the programme can be found at www.bluestarprogramme.ie .