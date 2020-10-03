Two weather warnings issued for Donegal with an end to the current settled spell on the way

Contact
Wind and rain warning issued for Donegal
Met Eireann has issued a number of weather warnings relating to Donegal with gusts of up to 100km/h on the way.
A Status Yellow warning for wind applies to Donegal, Sligo and Mayo.
Met Eireann is forecasting northwest winds strengthening on Sunday with mean wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 100 km/h. The warning is valid on Sunday from 6am to 9pm.
A Status Yellow warning for heavy and persistent rain has also been issued. It applies to Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Cavan, Longford, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly and Kildare
Heavy and persistent rainfall is expected on Sunday with potential totals of 25 to 40mm. Rainfall levels will be higher over mountainous areas which could result in rivers flooding, as well as localised surface flooding.
The rainfall warning is valid on Sunday from 7am to 11pm.
Marine
A number of Status Yellow marine and small craft warning warnings are also in place.
Northwesterly winds will reach Force 6 or higher on Saturday on Irish coasts from Carlingford Lough to Howth Head to Hook Head and on all Irish coasts overnight.
Northwesterly winds will increase to gale force at times on Saturday night on Irish coastal waters from Bloody foreland to Howth Head to Carnsore Point and on the Irish Sea.
