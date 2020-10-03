Donegal students welcome change to Leaving Cert 2020 written exam entry following Calculated Grades fiasco

Contact
Deadline extended for Leaving Cert 2020
Following the latest twist in the Leaving Cert 2020 story, Donegal students have welcomed an extension to the registration deadline for Leaving Certificate 2020 written exams.
The State Examination Commission (SEC) has announced that the Leaving Cert entry process which had been due to close on Friday, October 2 has been left open. This is as a result of errors in the Calculated Grades process which were made public on Wednesday last, September 30.
Students can now register their entry to the November written exams up until Wednesday, October 7 at 5pm.
Minister for Education and Skills Norma Foley formally requested the extension from the SEC.
This deadline extension also applies to Leaving Certificate Applied students.
Those students registering for for written Leaving Certificate examinations should email LCAexams2020@examinations.ie
