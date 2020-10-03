Contact

Almost €6m allocated to Donegal village for significant development by housing charity

The move is seen as a huge boost to the local economy

Broad welcome for €5.8m housing development in Castlefin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

More than €5.8 has been allocated for a housing project in Castlefin. 

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue welcomed the allocation, saying it was a huge boost for the area. 

The funding was allocated under Stage 2 of the Capital Assistance Scheme. It will see €5,843,071 allocated to Habinteg Housing Association for the development of 34 housing units on Raphoe Road, Castlefin. 

“I am delighted with the news of this funding for Castlefin and I congratulate the Chairman of the Association Dr. Paul Armstrong and all those involved with the Habinteg Housing Association who have worked tirelessly to progress the project to this crucial stage,” said Minister McConalogue. 

Habinteg Housing Association is a local registered housing charity formed in Lifford in 2001 and is responsible for and manages an award winning 53 unit development in Ballyduff Park, Lifford. 

The Castlefin site was purchased by Habinteg in 2016 and had been lying partly developed for several years. 

“There are a number of key stages in the approval process but Stage 2 is the critical step on procurement, cost and value for money and is the key step in accessing funding, so I am delighted that the group has reached this stage now and the money has been approved,” said the minister.

He acknowledged the work of Donegal County Council, the HSE and MH Associates who had all given tremendous assistance to Habinteg to progress the project. 

“The announcement is a great boost for the area and I am certain that this development will provide lifetime standard housing options for individuals of all levels of ability along with families and the elderly,” said Minister McConalogue.

The Minister said he has been informed it is planned to start construction in quarter two of next year, with the houses set for completion in quarter three of 2022. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

