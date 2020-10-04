Is another lockdown on the way? Letter warns of 'highest level of restrictions for the entire country'

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended the highest level of restrictions for the entire country, Level 5, in a letter sent to Government - according to an RTE report this evening.

The report adds that it is expected that the three party leaders in Government will seek a meeting with the Chief Medical Officer tomorrow to discuss the letter.

It is understood that a lengthy Nphet meeting held to discuss the deteriorating Covid-19 situation took place this evening.

There is real concern about the high level of new Covid-19 cases being reported on a daily basis.

A return to a lockdown could yet emerge.