Garda investigation underway following public order incident in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a public order incident at a house in Convoy, which occurred this morning, Sunday, October and the subsequent disappearance of a man in unexplained circumstances.
This man has been located and is currently receiving treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have any information in relation to these incidents are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
In a statement issued last night just after 10.00 pm, a garda spokeperson said: "An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.