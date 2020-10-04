Garda investigation underway following public order incident in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a public order incident at a house in Convoy, which occurred this morning, Sunday, October and the subsequent disappearance of a man in unexplained circumstances.

This man has been located and is currently receiving treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to these incidents are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

In a statement issued last night just after 10.00 pm, a garda spokeperson said: "An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."