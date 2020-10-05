Gardai seek information following trail of destruction in three Donegal towns

Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal for information to help them piece together the events surrounding a serious assault and a trail of destruction which occurred in the Convoy, Ballybofey, Killygordon and Lifford areas yesterday, Sunday.

These include a cross-border chase dangerous driving and the ramming of a car in Ballybofey and a car ramming into a wall near a house in Lifford.

The first incident began at approximately 11.45am on Sunday morning when a man in his 30s was assaulted by three other men at a house in Oak Park, Convoy.

He was forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) which subsequently drove away from the scene.

A number of garda units conducted a search of the North Western Region for this vehicle, assisted by colleagues in the PSNI following reports the car may have crossed the border.

At approximately 5.30pm, the man was located in Convoy, and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following close cooperation between members of An Garda Síochána and the PSNI, the offending vehicle was located by the PSNI outside a residence in Castlederg, County Tyrone and three males and two females were arrested on Sunday evening

An incident room has been set up at Letterkenny Garda Station and a full investigation is underway into this incident.

Gardaí are also appealing for any persons that may have observed a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



Gardaí are also investigating what they have described as a related incident of dangerous driving that occurred at approximately 2.30am at Town View Heights, Ballybofey.

Following reports of a vehicle being rammed, gardaí observed a car with extensive damage. There were no occupants in the vehicle at this time.

Gardaí then observed a Silver Seat Leon (05 LH 6614) drive at speed in the direction of Killygordon. A managed containment operation ensued but gardaí lost sight of this car after it crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire involving the Silver Seat Leon (O5 LH 6614) that occurred at approximately 6.20am on Sunday outside a residence at Finn View, Lifford.

A resident in the area heard a loud bang and observed that this car had made impact with a wall and was on fire. It's reported two males fled the scene on foot. The fire was extinguished by local fire services but had caused significant damage to a house in the area. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents to come forward. They are also appealing for any persons who may have observed the movements of the Silver Seat Leon (05 LH 6614) in the early hours of Sunday to get in touch.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.