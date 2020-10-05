MISSING PERSON: Urgent appeal for help in tracing young man missing from Donegal

Contact
Gardaí appeal for help in tracing Cian Langelaan
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 27 year-old Cian Langelaan.
He has been missing from the Falcarragh area of Donegal since Thursday, September 24.
Cian is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, sandy hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots.
Anyone with information on Cian's whereabouts are asked to contact Milford Garda Station in Donegal on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
