Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal TD to chair important Brexit Bill meeting this morning

Oireachtas Committee to discuss it with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence

Donegal TD to chair important Brexit Bill meeting this morning

Joe McHugh TD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal TD, Joe McHugh will chair today's Oireachtas Joint Committee on European Union Affairs meeting in Leinster House which will discuss Brexit legislation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney.

The Minister will brief the committee of TDs and Senators on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Consequential Provisions) Bill 2020.

Speaking before the meeting, Deputy McHugh said this legislation seeks to address a wide range of complex issues, in areas like healthcare and taxation, that may arise at the end of the Brexit transition period.

“Protecting citizens, supporting the economy, enterprise and jobs are among the broad themes of the Bill. The legislation also includes provisions for maintaining the Common Travel Area and supporting North-South cooperation, particularly in the areas of healthcare, transport, energy and education.

“The committee welcomes Minister Coveney’s attendance at the meeting to engage with members on this Bill.”

The committee is meeting in Committee Room 3. Watch the meeting live on: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr3-live/

The private session portion of a committee meeting is not broadcast. Broadcast begins when the committee goes into public session.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie