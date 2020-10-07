Donegal TD to chair important Brexit Bill meeting this morning

Donegal TD, Joe McHugh will chair today's Oireachtas Joint Committee on European Union Affairs meeting in Leinster House which will discuss Brexit legislation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney.

The Minister will brief the committee of TDs and Senators on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (Consequential Provisions) Bill 2020.

Speaking before the meeting, Deputy McHugh said this legislation seeks to address a wide range of complex issues, in areas like healthcare and taxation, that may arise at the end of the Brexit transition period.

“Protecting citizens, supporting the economy, enterprise and jobs are among the broad themes of the Bill. The legislation also includes provisions for maintaining the Common Travel Area and supporting North-South cooperation, particularly in the areas of healthcare, transport, energy and education.

“The committee welcomes Minister Coveney’s attendance at the meeting to engage with members on this Bill.”

The committee is meeting in Committee Room 3. Watch the meeting live on: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr3-live/

The private session portion of a committee meeting is not broadcast. Broadcast begins when the committee goes into public session.