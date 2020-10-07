30 confirmed cases of Covid at Donegal Nursing Home

Contact
Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, has 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19. The family members of our residents have been contacted to inform them of the situation. We cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health related matters.
A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will be engaging with the relatives of our residents to provide regular status updates on the health, welfare, and care of their loved ones.
In line with Public Health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.
Our Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our Medical Director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.
We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by Public Health, the HSE, Infection Control and our lead inspector at HIQA.
Brindley Manor Nursing Home is a long established and highly regarded nursing home in east Donegal, it has played an integral part of the local community for two decades.
Brindley Manor Nursing Home remains fully operational but is closed to non-essential visitors in line with Level 3 government restrictions.
