Road works start in north Donegal village

There will be road works in Creeslough for the next two weeks
Road resurfacing works will take place on the N56 at Creeslough village from today, Wednesday, October 7 until Wednesday, October 21.
Traffic management will be in place. Please allow extra time for your journeys.
