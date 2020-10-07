Contact

Donegal families are at breaking point - TD


Budget 2021 must address funding crisis within disability services – Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal families are at breaking point , a Donegal TD has claimed.

Speaking ahead of a vote in the Dáil this evening on a cross-party opposition motion on the funding for disability services, Donegal Sinn Féin's Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said families, carers and service providers have been stretched to their limits during the pandemic, many are at breaking point.

"The Government’s allocation of €10 million to the sector in the Winter Plan is frankly an insult and will not address the funding crisis for services for people with disabilities.

"Disability services across Donegal, whether delivered by community and voluntary organisations or the HSE, have been seriously affected by this crisis.

"Charities and other bodies that rely on fundraising will lose an average of 40% of their income due to Covid-19 and, due to chronic underfunding by successive Governments, disability services are carrying over €40 million in deficits.

"After months of closure, recently reopened disability day services are currently operating at 40% capacity. These are crucial supports for people with disabilities and their families - full capacity must be restored as a matter of priority," he said.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn added that Budget 2021 must also include an increase in Personal Assistance provision and funding for dementia supports and services.

"I welcome support from opposition TDs for this cross-party motion, which highlights how serious and urgent this situation is. This motion sends a strong message to the Government – Budget 2021 must address the funding crisis within disability services,” he said.

