Today's weather forecast - see what is in store for Donegal

Early showers and cloud cover in Donegal this morning will clear to a brighter afternoon, though there may be further scattered showers later

Temperatures will reach around 11ºC with fresh northwest winds backing southwesterly through the day.

A band of heavy showers will move in overnight with fresh to strong southwesterly winds, possible reaching gale force along some coasts. Temperatures in Donegal tonight will be in the region of 8ºC.

Friday will be bright and blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will range from 10ºC to 12ºC in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.