Mother of missing man Cian Langelaan say those who know her son would describe him as being quiet and gentle

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The mother of Cian Langelaan, who has been missing since September 24, has said that those who know him would describe him as a gentle and quiet person.

Communities across the north west are trying their best to help Cian's family in their search for the missing 27-year-old.

The search is concentrated on the Letterkenny area at the moment following a possible sighting of Cian in the town earlier this week. 

Find Cian

A Facebook page, Find Cian, has been set-up whereby people can help those who are helping to look for Cian.
Cian’s mother, Anthea Langelaan, is eager to find her son.
This week, Anthea has driven to Letterkenny, while self isolating in her car, in efforts to locate her son.
She thanked everyone who has joined the Facebook page and those who have sent her messages of support on the Facebook page.
Over 1,000 people have joined the page, to date.

Description 
Mr Langelaan is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, sandy hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots a number of weeks ago.

He may not be wearing the same clothes at present. He may have changed into other clothes. 

He speaks with an English accent.

Garda Appeal

Garda Niall Maguire, who is stationed in the Falcarragh area, reissued a Garda appeal in relation to Cian on Tuesday morning.
At that time, Garda Maguire said that the last known sighting of Cian was on Sunday, September 27 in the Hornhead area. 
“We did find a bag belonging to Cian so we know that he certainly was in that area. He was dropped off by a taxi on Sunday, September 27,” he said.
As part of the appeal, landowners and homeowners are asked to assist with the search by checking out sheds, buildings and outhouses in the Hornhead area, and in the surrounding environs.
Garda Maguire appealed to Cian to get in touch with gardaí adding that his mother was very anxious for his safe return. 

Useful garda numbers

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milford garda station on 074 91 53060.
Or alternatively you can contact the Confidential Garda Helpline on 1800 666 111.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

