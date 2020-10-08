Dead basking shark found on Donegal beach

Contact
Dead stranding of a dead 19 foot male basking shark on Donegal beach
The remains of a Basking Shark have washed onto a Derrybeg beach in Gaoth Dobhair.
The shark is 19 metres long and is male. It is understood that the shark has been dead for over a week.
The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group have been alerted to the situation on Machaire Gathlán beach.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
LGFA and GAA stars, Emer Gallagher and Michael Murphy were on site to officially open the refurbished state-of-the-art Lidl store on Ballybofey Road in Donegal town this morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.