McHugh's Miscellany: A crazy topsy-turvy week

It’s been a topsy-turvy week and that was just me and my laptop.

I’ll spare you the details, but a rebel screw which infiltrated the inner workings of the mother board, caused utter havoc.

Then there was the skyrocketing of Covid-19 numbers in Donegal and the breaking of the Covid-19 1,000 case ceiling here.

It has since increased to over 1,200, and last night 60 new conformed cases - the highest

It was a narrative that was to paint a prelude to the rest of the country joining us on Level 3 from midnight on Tuesday, while narrowly escaping NPHET’S provisional Level 5 red card issued late on Sunday night.

Then we had the former Apprentice tv talk show ‘boast’ he was impervious to the disease on foot of becoming the President of the United States.

But not only did he catch Covid-19, but by his previous actions and pontifications, ensuring a whack of his ‘yes sir’ entourage and cheerleaders contracting the horrible sickness, as well.

Neither was his wife, First Lady, Melanie spared the suffering after her diagnosis as well.

Mr Trump, the warrior who can’t tell the difference between racism, riots and re-election at any cost. Then there was the second guessing as to when Donald actually contracted the disease, the White House saying one thing, his medical doctors saying something else.

We read about the cocktail of drugs he was being medicated with, before trying to figure out what on earth was that cavalcade or election stunt strategy parade all about.

What else compelled him to ‘greet his well wishers’ by coming out of the Walter Reed medical facility in Washington?

You just couldn’t make it up if you tried.

POTUS may have decided to leave hospital, declaring that people should not be afraid of Covid-19, but it’s of little consequence to the families of 210,000 others who have also left hospitals, but in body bags for the dead.

And forgotten already was a heckling, hectic and head wrecking Presidential debate earlier in the week, akin to a school yard bully being airbrushed into a Mother Teresa type character.

PANTOMIME

It’s quite staggering how art is not imitating life these days, but rather everyday life appearing to morph into a grotesque pantomime. A combination of Fr Ted and Monty Python with a side order of the legendary Hall’s Pictorial Weekly and Ballymagash Urban District Council.

And all of this in a pandemic which Trump tried to sweep under the carpet - literally.

He plays down the seriousness of it, even admitting it, in his own words to Bob Woodward, who broke the Watergate story back in the early seventies and which led to the resignation of POTUS Richard Nixon.



I suspect that future history books will be mistaken for absurd flights of fancy and fiction on the part of the history writers.

On Monday and closer to home we feared the country was going back to a Level 5 lockdown, but the government went with a more cautious Donegal version and decided an egalitarian level 3 would leave people saying, ‘at least it wasn’t level 5’.

Then there was the squabbles of who knew what about the NPHET meeting. Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly staying quiet and then Leo giving his tuppence word in the Clare Byrne show.



We continue travelling through the valley of ifs and buts, tears and fears, bravery and cowardice, not knowing what tomorrow will serve us.

But we love our children, we love our families and we love our little country.

And by hook or by crook, we will drag ourselves out of this pit of despair and suffering, no matter what is thrown at us . . . for the night will always end and the dawn will always follow!

And why?

I’ll tell you why. Because we have each other.