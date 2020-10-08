Stark warning from North West's Public Health Director

Contact
Flu crisis hits Letterkenny University Hospital
“We are not there yet in terms of controlling Covid-19 in Donegal," director of Public Health NW, Dr Anthony Breslin warned yesterday, as the county continues to grapple with an increased number of confirmed cases in the north-west.
Last night the Department of Health confirmed another 60 cases in the county, bringing the numbers of those who have contracted the disease since March to over 1,200.
This is despite Donegal being under Level 3 restrictions for the last two weeks.
On a scale of concern between 1-10, he said that the county was currently at a seven, but that could change dramatically.
“People know what they need to do. They just have to do it. We are in a difficult situation, we've managed to control it before and we can control it again,” he said.
