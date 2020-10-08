Badly needed cash for national monuments in Donegal

Fianna Fáil Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and TD for Donegal Charlie McConalogue has welcomed €59,360 in approved funding for national monuments in Donegal.

The Community Monuments Fund has been established as part of the €1.4m in additional capital earmarked for national monuments under the July Stimulus Plan. Some 71 projects have been approved today nationwide.

Minister McConalogue said: “This funding will do two things. Maintain and protect our rich history here in Donegal but also go some way to providing income for skilled tradespeople involved in the upkeep of such monuments.

“Donegal County Council will receive the funding to be used on Rathmullen Abbey (€42,000) , St Mura's Cross Slab, Fahan (€2,360) and at Killydonnell Friary and historic graveyard outside Ramelton (€15,000).

“As more of us stay in our counties during the pandemic we have a greater appreciation of our history and surroundings. It is important we preserve these monuments and I am delighted to work with my colleagues in Government to secure this funding for Donegal,” said the minister.