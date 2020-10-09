Contact

Iconic Donegal tourist spot features on Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List

Tourism Ireland welcomes news Sliabh Liag is included

Sliabh Liag has made it on to Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Tourism Ireland has welcomed the news that Lonely Planet has selected eight attractions and experiences in Ireland – including the Wild Atlantic Way and Sliabh Liag – to feature in the latest edition of its Ultimate Travel List.

The second edition of Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List features its top 500 “most thrilling, memorable and interesting travel experiences in the world”.

The list includes the Wild Atlantic Way at number 21 (the highest new entry of any new experience) and Sliabh Liag. It also features the Giant’s Causeway, the Ring of Kerry, Connemara, Brú na Bóinne, Titanic Belfast and Trinity College.

At a time when international visitors cannot travel here, Tourism Ireland is aiming to ‘keep the lights on’ for the island of Ireland, to help ensure that they stay ‘front-of-mind’ with prospective visitors for future holidays.

The organisation will share this good news around the world with its millions of fans and followers on social media – including Facebook (almost 4.6 million fans worldwide), Instagram (862,000 followers) and Twitter (531,000 followers).

Welcoming the news its chief executive, Niall Gibbons said he was delighted to see eight fantastic attractions and experiences on the island of Ireland feature in the latest edition of Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List – including the Wild Atlantic Way and Sliabh Liag.

"I would like to thank Lonely Planet for the wonderful support they have shown to the island of Ireland over the years. In what has been a truly terrible year for travel and tourism, this accolade is some good news for overseas tourism to Ireland.

"It will help ensure that Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective travellers around the world, until such time as they can visit again,” he said.

